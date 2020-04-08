SLO Police arrest man for sexual assault of a underage girl

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo police arrested a man for the sexual assault of an underage girl on Thursday.

Police arrested Martin Gonzalez-Flores, 55, from San Luis Obispo for criminal threats, lewd acts upon a child, forced oral copulation on a minor, sexual intercourse with a minor and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

On Thursday at around 6:36 p.m., police responded to a report of a possible sex offense that occurred the same morning.

A 15-year-old girl reported that Gonzalez-Flores, her mother's boyfriend, sexually assaulted her.

Police arrived on scene and detained Gonzalez-Flores.

After interviews with the victim and Gonzalez-Flores, he was arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

On Thursday, his bail was set at $100,000.

On Monday, San Luis Obispo Police Department detectives followed up on the case.

Based on new information and additional crimes that was reported by the victim, Gonzalez-Flores’ bail was increased to $1,000,000.

Police say due to the sensitivity of this investigation, no additional information is being released at this time.