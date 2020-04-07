Limited courts open on Central Coast during COVID health emergency

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Most California court are closed due to the COVID-19 health emergency. On March 23rd California superior courts suspended all jury trials for 60 days. And on March 30th that order was extended to become a statewide order.

Courts that are still open in Santa Barbara County include arraignment court in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria and juvenile court in Santa Maria. If case does not need to be heard in front of a judge and just requires a judge’s signature, John Savrnoch, from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, said judges are still working to sign-off on those matters.

For more information about changes made in the court system due to the health emergency read California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye's statewide emergency order.