Covid-19 peak weeks away, social distancing could last until November in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Getting ready for the long haul. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso confirms the social distancing order in place now could last into November.

In a presentation to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors a graphic showed the expected duration of the coronavirus impact in the area, and it was said to be in line with adjacent counties.

Currently more than 500 cases and nine deaths have been reported in the Tri-county area. That number has been changing daily for weeks.

The peak period for Santa Barbara county in a just-release graphic shows a steep climb between late May and late July. June 25 in one model shows there would be about 1200 patients.

Health officials temper the news with a message showing strict social distancing will lower those numbers and keep the medical needs within the structure they are setting up. Without it, or a relaxed effort by the public, will overwhelm the system, and likely add to unnecessary deaths.

The public has shown signs of responding to urgent orders to "Stay Wellat Home" as it is called by health officials. Medical workers and Sheriff's deputies are reporting in from different areas and they" are driving around at restaurants and public spaces and not seeing the congregation the masses of people that you would typically see on any given day before Covid-19," said Do-Reynoso. "We don't have a good hard core gauge. Is is 50%? (compliance) Is it 60 percent?"

