Ventura Police investigate stabbing attack

News

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department responded to a stabbing incident on Sunday night.

It happened at 8:50 p.m. on 10257 Telephone Rd. at the parking lot of Scandia Liquor.

The Ventura Police Department Command Center received a 911 call

of people fighting and a stabbing.

Officers stopped a vehicle leaving the scene, the vehicle was occupied by two victims, a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man.

Police said both men were suffering from non-life threatening injuries to the face and arms.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Officers said they checked the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

This is an active investigation, please check back for more updates.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this crime is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 339-4444.