Morro Bay enacts one-way walking paths to ensure distancing

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Cities all across the Central Coast are taking steps to ensure social distancing.

In Morro Bay, the Harbor Department placed signs along the Embarcadero calling for one-way walking traffic.

Pedestrians have to go with the flow of traffic and stay on the opposite side of the street from people who are walking in the other direction. The goal is to avoid people passing each other.

Signs with instructions are posted regularly along the sidewalk.

One-way walking traffic isn't the only change in the city. The playground at Tidelands Park is also closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The well-known pirate ship play structure and other areas have been taped off.