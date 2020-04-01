Firefighters respond to structure fire along Highway 246

News

LOMPOC, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters have responded to a structure fire burning at a property along Highway 246 between Lompoc and Buellton.

The fire broke out on the 6000 block of Highway 246 around 3:30 a.m. Firefighter had it knocked down by 4:30 a.m. The single family residence was badly damaged but there were no injuries.

Structure Fire, 6000 block of Hwy 246 cross of Campbell Rd. C/T 0331. SBC on scene of working structure fire in Single family res. with 4 engines and a medic unit and BC. Fire has been knocked down. No injuries reported and cause is under investigation. Call newsline pic.twitter.com/IdAk2tGsxx — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) April 1, 2020

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigator is headed to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.