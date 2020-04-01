Skip to Content
Firefighters respond to structure fire along Highway 246

Santa Barbara County Fire

LOMPOC, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters have responded to a structure fire burning at a property along Highway 246 between Lompoc and Buellton.

The fire broke out on the 6000 block of Highway 246 around 3:30 a.m. Firefighter had it knocked down by 4:30 a.m. The single family residence was badly damaged but there were no injuries.

A Santa Barbara County Fire Department investigator is headed to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

