Santa Maria parks remain open but with limited amenities

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department released a statement on Tuesday about its park visitation rules.

The city said they have gone to great lengths to keep City parks open for responsible use during this health emergency.

Playgrounds,picnic tables, and restrooms are sanitized daily in addition to other routine park housekeeping tasks.

There is however, new limitations on access to some sports amenities in City parks. The said it is necessary to help protect public health.

“City staff are doing a lot to protect the health and safety of the community while visiting City parks,” said Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager. “The Recreation and Parks Department encourages the community to visit the parks and enjoy the outdoors, but due to those who choose not to follow the social distancing guidelines, certain amenities will be closed until further notice.”

The City said Recreation and Parks staff will be removing basketball backboards and will begin limiting sports court lighting in many parks as early as Wednesday, April 1st

The City added that sports fields will be posted with regulations preventing use by groups of players, this includes soccer, rugby, baseball and softball.

A violation of these posted regulations could result in a citation.

“We encourage individual activities or activities where maintaining a six foot distance from others is possible, such as tennis, pickle ball, walking, running, biking and disc golf. “It is critical that everyone follows the social distancing guidelines presented by the Center for Disease Control, to ensure your City parks can remain accessible for all,” stated Smitherman.

For more information regarding the City’s efforts to keep residents safe, please visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/coronavirus.