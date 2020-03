News

LOMPOC, Calif. - The city of Lompoc electric crews quickly restored power

Monday afternoon following a power outage affecting an estimated 3,200 customers.

The outage was in the southeast portion of the city and it affected homes and businesses.

The outage was first reported around 5 p.m and power was restored about 6:20 p.m.

The cause of the outage was determined to be faulty underground electric equipment.