How you can volunteer your self-isolation time from home

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- California is one of many states that has a self-isolation order. That order is to lessen the spread of COVID-19 by keeping people at home. At the same time many organizations locally and nationally need an extra hand.

There are three websites you can visit to help you find local, state and national organization to volunteer your free time at home in self-isolation. VolunteerMatch.org, Idealist.org and AllForGood.org each give you a database of those organizations and what help they need.

Locally the Salvation Army of Santa Barbara needs help with money and food donations. They are also asking for help online sharing information about Salvation Army's aid on social media, helping them data mine the information of those they are helping so they can better serve the community and creating lesson plans for future summer camps.

Nationally different organizations are asking for a variety of different tasks to be completed. Some need education tools and lesson plans for kids at home, others are asking for video and audio told stories for children and adults, and others are asking for crisis line counselors who can work from home.