Santa Barbara County launches webpage dedicated to COVID-19 Economic Recovery

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The County of Santa Barbara launched a new section dedicated to COVID-19 Economic Recovery on their website on Thursday.

The webpage contains information about federal, state and local assistance programs that are available to small business owners, employers, employees and residents.

The website will also feature the latest information and resources available for both businesses and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I understand how very difficult this economic time is for local businesses and employees," said Gregg Hart, Chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. "The County of Santa Barbara wants everyone to get the most up to date information about the financial assistance that is available now. The County’s Workforce Development Board is working hard to help our local business community and employees access the many resources that can help us financially get through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The site is divided by information for businesses and individuals. It includes immediate steps those in need can take as well as job opportunities.

The new webpage is available at www.readysbc.org/economicrecovery.

Those with questions can contact County staff by emailing COVIDbiz@countyofsb.org.