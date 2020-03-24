SLO County COVID-19 cases rise to 42

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced more positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon.

There were 42 confirmed cases, out of 300 people tested in San Luis Obispo County as of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health categorized the cases by region, age, transmission, and status.

Cases by Region: Coast (8), No. County (18), Central (3), So. County (13).

Cases by Age: 0-18 (3), 19-64 (27), 65-84 (11), 85+ (1)

Cases by Status: Home (34), Hospital (1), ICU (1), Death (0), Recovered (6)

Cases by Transmission: Travel (21), Person to Person (10), Community (3), Unknown (8)