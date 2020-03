News

LOMPOC, Calif. - A van parked in a shopping mall lot burst into flames Tuesday morning. Lompoc firefighters putting it out just after 4 a.m.

The white van caught fire in a parking lot in the 600 block of North H Street. Firefighters say there was no damage to the business nearby.

Engine 52 wrapping up a vehicle fire in the 600 block of North H st. early this morning. There was no damage to near by businesses and the cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/KgO3RfkoRV — Lompoc City Fire (@LompocCityFire) March 24, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.