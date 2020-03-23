San Luis Obispo Transit suspends fares

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo Transit announced Monday that they are temporarily suspending fares and will not require payment when boarding.

SLO Transit said they are doing it to provide a safe and reliable transit for riders requiring essential travel during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The safety of SLO Transit customers and employees is their top priority and social distancing requirements are in place for all buses and cars.

“Providing safe, accessible and reliable transit services during the COVID-19 pandemic is our number one priority.” Transit Manager, Gamaliel Anguiano said. “We also have implemented social distancing requirements to protect our employees and customers.”

SLO Transit will still be operating on the Weekend Schedule, 8:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m., daily until further notice (“A” routes only).

Tripper service (SLT, LT, HT) and Trolley service are also still suspended until further notice.

For route and schedule information, please visit slotransit.org, download the SLO Transit App, or contract Transit Dispatch at (805) 541-2877.

For more information on the Shelter at Home Order visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903.

A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available seven (7) days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for questions related to COVID-19.

For more information from the City’s response to COVID-19, please visit www.slocity.org/covid19.