Nipomo preschool stays open to help essential workers

NIPOMO, Calif. - A childcare center in Nipomo is staying open to serve the community during the statewide order to stay at home.

Hearts and Hands Preschool chose to stay open at the request of the Department of Social Services in order assist 'essential' employees who need childcare.

Site Director, Charity Bronkowski, said the center is seeing a very diverse group reaching out to them. They range from hospital workers to city hall employees to firefighters and ambulance drivers.

One parent, whose child is enrolled at the the preschool, said they are grateful the service is still available because it allows him and his wife the ability to drop their son off and work everyday.

The center has to meet county requirements to be able to stay open. It also conducts well-check screening everyday to make sure anyone who enters the facility is healthy.

For more information on the preschool or on current openings, visit their website.