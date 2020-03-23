City of Goleta prohibits playgrounds, skateparks and beaches

News

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta wants to remind residents that access to play structures and exercise equipment in all City parks, beaches and open space is prohibited.

Jonny D. Wallis

The skatepark at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park at 170 S. Kellogg Avenue is also closed.

The City said they are doing it to part to comply with the Governor’s Order and to limit exposure of the novel coronavirus on hard surfaces.

COVID-19 is known to survive on various surfaces such as children’s play equipment, bathroom surfaces, tables, benches, railings and other fixtures for more than 72 hours.

The City of Goleta said they are taking necessary precautions to reduce exposure of the virus on hard surfaces and to help ensure social distancing requirements.

For social distancing, remember to stay at least six feet away from people you do not live with if you go out in the community.

City of Goleta Mayor, Paula Perotte said, “As a mother and grandmother, I understand how challenging it is to find ways to keep energetic children active and busy but we also know it is imperative that we do what we can to prevent the spread of this potential deadly virus. Like you, we can’t wait to get back to normal one day soon but in the meantime, we are deeply appreciative of our community members who have been extremely cooperative as we move through this difficult time day by day, hour by hour. Thank you, Goleta!”

As a reminder, other measures you should take to keep yourself and others safe according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

For updated information on the City’s Response to COVID-19, visit their website at www.cityofgoleta.org.

You can also visit the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department portal (https://publichealthsbc.org/) for the latest information on the COVID-19 situation.