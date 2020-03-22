Emergency shelter now open in Santa Maria

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health announced Saturday night that an emergency shelter was now opened.

The emergency shelter is for people without homes.

It will now open at Santa Maria High School, on 901 S Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454

It will be open 24 hours a day but the entrance to the shelter is from 6 a..m. - 9 p.m. daily.

The entrance is Gate 12 off of Stowell St.

