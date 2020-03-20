Yes you can exercise during the virus crisis

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Implementing the shelter at home plan to lower the threat and spread of coronovirus Covid-19 is not a lockdown, and those who need fresh air or a workout can get it.

State and local rules have been changing and getting tougher nearly every day this week. What medical and political leaders have said, however, is, if you want to go for a run or walk you can without fear of being questioned.

You should just remember not to congregate or do this activity in groups, even small ones to be safe.

Some workout sites are doing on line videos to help people go through fitness routines at home.

This morning walkers were out along the Santa Barbara waterfront. Many are tired of staying indoors after being sent home from work.

Others know rain is coming Sunday and want to get their steps in before it get too cold or wet.

Around the Isla Vista community, many of the remaining students are still wrapping up their home and school obligations. Some out for food were wearing masks as a protection. Earlier this week NewsChannel 3 saw larger groups eating together but that has scaled back to only a few individuals out.

The message about social distancing appears to be is sinking in nationwide.

In Carpinteria, residents in the small coastal town escaping their semi-shut in status walking along the beach had plenty of spacing at the water's edge.

Some were also jogging the trails by the bluffs near Bailard Ave.

Many were out before 7 a.m. at the Albertson's on Casitas Pass Road waiting in line to get in. It is only of only two stores in the city.

Gas stations, coffee shops, candy stores, and markets remain open, as they are in all cities.

Anyone gathering in larger numbers or, for example, playing teams sports in a city park, will likely be contacted by law officers to get a reminder about the current protection guidelines.