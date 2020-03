News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is encouraging people to sign up for next week's blood drive.

City leaders say blood supplies are running low since the coronavirus outbreak.

The blood drive will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.on Tuesday, March 24.

You can also contact spokesperson Mark van de Kamp for more information at: mvandekamp@cityofsantamaria.org