Santa Maria high school students were provided meals during closure

SANTA MARIA, Calif - The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District will continue to provide meals for all kids 18 and under at either Earnest Righetti, Santa Maria, or Pioneer Valley high schools.

At NO COST to families, breakfast and lunch meals will be offered to all students 18 and under, regardless of which school they attend or if they are on the meal program. Students must be present to receive the meals and they cannot be eaten on a school site.

Lunch for the day and breakfast for the next day will be served from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the school cafeteria or the designated drive-thru service:

Pioneer Valley High School 675 Panther Drive Walk-Up: Cafeteria

Drive-Thru: Parking lot Near Cafeteria

Ernest Righetti High School 941 E. Foster Road Walk-Up: Cafeteria

Drive Thru: Bus Pick-Up Area

Santa Maria High School 901 S. Broadway Walk-Up: Cafeteria

Drive-Thru: Staff Parking Lot on Thornburg