Ventura County Public Health announces five new community transmission cases of COVID-19

News

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - The Ventura County Public Health Department confirmed five new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

Public health said these are considered community transmission cases.

Currently, the public health department is completing contact investigations. To date, they have identified 1 positive case and 10 presumptive positive cases; of these, 5 cases are likely due to community transmission because they have an unidentified source of exposure.

Public health officials said cases are occurring across Ventura County, so all community members should be aware and practice social distancing.

The following information is the latest to date, according to Public Health.

1 confirmed positive case travel-related.

2 presumptive positive travel-related.

1 presumptive positive person-to-person transmission (from a known presumptive positive spouse).

2 presumptive positive cases under investigation.

5 cases with an unidentified source of exposure. Considered community transmission.

Public Health is investigating these cases. Those who have been exposed and symptomatic have been advised to be tested. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined.

Public Health advises all community members with suspected COVID-19 symptoms should call their health care provider prior to arrival for a phone screening.

“We are seeing an increase in cases and evidence of community spread as more testing occurs,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer, Dr. Robert Levin in a press release. “Community members are encouraged to follow the orders that were enacted today. We must work together to prevent the spread of this disease. Each and every one of us, both businesses and residents, must do our part by practicing social distancing and taking common sense infection control precautions.”

A shelter at home order was issued for particularly vulnerable residents in Ventura County on Tuesday.

The Ventura County Public Health Officer’s Order for the closure of certain businesses and social distancing can be found at www.vcemergency.com in English and Spanish.