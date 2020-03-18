UPDATE: 13 cases of Coronavirus in Ventura County

News

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura County Public Officer released a new update on the number of cases in Ventura County.

The County said there are now 13 cases of COVID-19 in Ventura County.

1 was confirmed by the CDC and 12 were presumptive. As of Wednesday, the county will not be reporting presumptive positive cases.

They will be counted as positive cases. The CDC lab will no longer be providing confirmation. The local lab will provide the final results.

Cases include travel related, community transmission, person to person and those under investigation.

Travel related: Means the person was exposed while traveling.

Under investigation means they are determining if the case falls under the three previous categories.

Ventura County wants to remind the public to stay informed on the current situation by texting COVID-19 to 211211. You will get a text notification when there is an update.