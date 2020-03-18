Santa Barbara Teleconference Townhall regarding COVID-19

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On Thursday, March 19, Asm. Limón & Sen. Jackson's will be hosting a Teleconference Townhall regarding COVID-19 for Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

The Santa Barbara call will be happening at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19th. Santa Barbara County health professionals will also be in the call proving updates and answering questions from the public.

Information on how to call is on the flyers above.

The public can submit questions via email to assemblymember.limon@assembly.ca.gov by 3 p.m. Thursday.