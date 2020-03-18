Clinicas del Camino responds to COVID-19 outbreak

News

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Clinicas del Camino is working to keep its staff, patients and community safe by being proactive and providing rapid response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The primary provider of community health services said it is following all guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it's working closely with local infection control experts to implement safety measures. Additionally, it has established a formal communication process to collaborate with other major healthcare providers to assist in coordinating procedures and to make sure that resources are used efficiently.

“We are in unprecedented times with the ongoing crisis of COVID-19 and things are evolving rapidly around us. All of Clinicas staff is dedicated to our mission to save lives and restore good health to the underserved population of our community, while providing quality care regardless of ability to pay,” said Dr. Gagan Pawar, Clinicas’ Chief Medical Officer.

Roberto Juarez, Chief Executive Officer, added, “We are coordinating efforts with CMH and Dignity health systems to establish protocols and policies to provide, as much as possible, a streamlined system of care to Ventura county residents, following CDC guidelines adapted for local use.”

Clinicas health care centers will stay open to the public during regular posted hours. Elderly patients, patients with chronic health conditions and others considered at high risk should call their health care provider for a phone assessment first.

As a temporary measure all non-urgent visits including dental and optometry visits are being rescheduled after March 31st.

Clinicas has expanded screening of our patients to include any international travel and travel history from Washington state, New York state, Massachusetts state, and Santa Clara county in the past 14 days. Patients who screen with the above history and/or suspected symptoms will be tested in their cars in the parking lot to minimize exposure and risk to other patients.

COVID-19 testing is currently intended only for Clinicas patients as appropriate and determined by a clinician. Non-Clinicas patients should call their primary care provider prior to calling Clinicas for screening or testing.

Community members should visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/, www.vcemergency.com, and www.ventura.org/covid19/ to stay informed on COVID-19 and should follow all health and safety measures as stated.