Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce seeking input on impact of coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is reaching out to the community amid the coronavirus pandemic, as many local business owners and other groups are struggling.

The Chamber is asking all businesses, non-profits, and organizations to take an online survey and explain how the coronavirus is impacting operations.

Businesses don't need to be a member of the Chamber to complete the survey.

The Chamber is looking for as much community input as possible.

"To help our community best address the impact COVID-19 will undoubtedly have on local business, we first need to understand the real-world concerns and issues developing in our business community as a result of the pandemic," said Glenn Morris, President and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The survey asks for information on industry type, the number of employees, and how the coronavirus has impacted operations or the workforce. That can include whether a business had to close completely or cut hours and whether staffing levels have been reduced.

It also asks people to explain how COVID-19 is impacting their finances and what the Chamber can do to assist.

To complete the survey, click here.