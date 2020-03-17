Santa Barbara Family Service Agency shifts services to telephone and online

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Family Service Agency (FSA) has shifted all of their services to telehealth, by telephone and online only.

The decision was made to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday March 18th, the Family Service Agency will provide senior and caregiver mental health support via telehealth, a HIPAA-compliant protocol for interfacing with clients via telephone or video.

With the closure of schools, school-based counselors in Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Carpinteria are also shifting to telehealth practices to continue to support those children who need mental health counseling.

Additionally, all upcoming Nurturing Parenting, Strengthening Families, Within Our/My Reach, and Youth Mental Health First Aid classes scheduled in March and April have been cancelled and will be re-scheduled at a later date. All in-home visits have already been cancelled as well.

Anyone needing support services or mental health counseling, should call their local FSA office: