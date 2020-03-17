Goleta City Council takes emergency action to prevent spread of COVID-19

News

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta took action to “flatten the curve” and help slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

At Tuesday's City Council meeting, the council ratified the City Manager’s local emergency proclamation. This action will enhance the City’s ability to access federal and state dollars for COVID-19 response.

In his opening remarks, Mayor Pro Tempore Kyle Richards said, “Tonight we are holding this Goleta City Council meeting under extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances. With the coronavirus pandemic spreading quickly throughout the world and our state, we are preparing for a worsening situation here in our community. It is critical that we act now to reduce our social contacts, so that we can slow the spread of the virus through our communities and allow extra time for our hospitals and medical professionals to keep up with the demand.”

In an effort to reduce social contacts and slow the spread of the virus, the City Council passed a resolution ordering restaurants, banquet facilities, bars, night clubs and lounges to temporarily close while still allowing certain take-out orders and meal delivery.

All gyms, fitness centers, theaters, bowling alleys and arcades were ordered to temporarily close as well.

The resolution also prohibits access to play structures and exercise equipment in City parks, beaches and open spaces.

Signs will be posted to remind users of COVID-19 symptoms and risks and to social distance.

These orders will take effect immediately and will remain in place for sixty days starting on March 17, 2020 unless extended.

The emergency measures are similar to actions taken by cities and counties throughout the State of California and are in line with recent guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “These measures are an expression of our highest priority - assuring the safety and well-being of our community. This resolution is consistent with the actions being taken by growing numbers of other cities in addressing the unprecedented challenges posed by this emergency.”

The City Council also approved a temporary moratorium on residential and commercial evictions arising from nonpayment of rent caused by loss of income arising from COVID-19.

This moratorium takes effect on March 17, 2020 and will remain in place for 60 days unless extended.