Community mourns loss of former Oxnard Police Chaplain

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Former Oxnard Police Department Chaplain Larry Modugno, passed away earlier today at the age of 75.

He was an Oxnard Police Department Chaplain from 1993 to 2012.

Larry Modugno was ordained in 1990 and spent 29 years as a Deacon for St. Mary Magdalen Church in Camarillo before retiring in 2019.

He was also a current Chaplain for the Ventura County Fire Department.

The Oxnard Police Department said Larry Modugno was a very dedicated Chaplain to the department and will be missed. Please keep Larry and his family in your thoughts.

The family has chosen not to have any public memorials.