Atascadero updates its closures amid Coronavirus outbreak

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The city of Atascadero is updating its venues, activities and events.

City Hall (Revised): City Hall is open for business with newly implemented limited public contact procedures.

City Hall is open for business with newly implemented limited public contact procedures. Charles Paddock Zoo : Closed starting March 18 until further notice. In addition, Spring camps, Spring Festival and Party for the Planet have been cancelled.

: Closed starting March 18 until further notice. In addition, Spring camps, Spring Festival and Party for the Planet have been cancelled. A-Town Skate Park: Closed until further notice.

Original announcement: The current COVID-19 news and official recommendations will be affecting our community’s City venues and locations. Following provides the latest update on City venues, activities and events and subject to change as adjustments are made:

City Hall: Limited public access. The main Lobby is closed to the public. You can contact all City offices, by phone. A phone will be provided in the City Hall foyer.

Limited public access. The main Lobby is closed to the public. You can contact all City offices, by phone. A phone will be provided in the City Hall foyer. Colony Park Community Center: Closed until further notice.

Closed until further notice. All Recreational Activities: Cancelled.

Cancelled. Teen Center: Closed.

Closed. Charles Paddock Zoo: Open Daily 10 am – 4 pm, subject to future closure.

Open Daily 10 am – 4 pm, subject to future closure. Fire Stations: Closed to the public.

Closed to the public. Police Station: Closed to the public.

Closed to the public. Downtown Infrastructure Enhancement Meetings: Meetings scheduled for March 17 & 21 will be postponed until a later date.

Meetings scheduled for March 17 & 21 will be postponed until a later date. North County Farmer’s Market at Sunken Gardens: Open Wednesday evenings from 3-6 pm.

Central Coast Craft Beer Festival : Rescheduled to June 20, 2020; If you purchased tickets, please go to https://nightout.com/events/central-coast-craft-beer-fest-2020/tickets for information on ticket options.

: Rescheduled to June 20, 2020; If you purchased tickets, please go to https://nightout.com/events/central-coast-craft-beer-fest-2020/tickets for information on ticket options. Friends of the Atascadero Library Dancing with Our Stars: rescheduled to September 17, 18 & 19, 2020. Tickets will be reissued for the same day of the week with the same Table assignments. For more information, please go to www.friendsoftheatascaderolibrary.org

Atascadero residents are asked to stay current with COVID-19 related news and advisories at www.ReadySLO.org or call (805) 788-2903.