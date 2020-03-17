As COVID-19 spreads, Coast Village Road businesses brace for brutal stretch

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The posh shops, boutiques and restaurants on Coast Village Road in the Montecito area recovered from a disastrous economic and emotional hit after the nearby Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides in 2018.

Now as the novel coronavirus spreads, those same businesses are among the millions around the country forced to make changes for the forseeable future.

Several stores are closing or cutting their hours, and the ones that are staying open are not sure for how long.

“I don’t even know if we should be open, honestly,” said Alison Hardey, owner of Jeannine’s Bakery on Coast Village Road. “From a financial point of view, we probably shouldn’t be.”

Hardey says the bakery's business is down 90 percent as fewer people go out into public, but that they are staying open to help the community.

“We also think we need to keep our door open to let people know it’s gonna be okay, we’re gonna get through this,” Hardey said. “Life will go on.”

Precautions are being taken, however. Tables were taken out and food is only being served in "To-Go" packaging. The bakery will only serve food via take-out, curbside pick-up and delivery, starting Wednesday.

“That might be the future for the next couple of months,” Hardey said. “A different model. We’ll adapt. We’ll figure it out. I don’t think we’ll make a lot of money doing it… it’s really hard to keep our head on our shoulders and make sure we’re doing everything we can to be responsible business owners to our staff and to our community.”

Many small businesses need to stay open to pay hourly workers, many of whom cannot afford rent or living expenses if they miss a paycheck.

But there is also a responsibility to keep the community safe from the spread of the virus.

Some businesses may be able to survive on delivery, but others will likely need help elsewhere. Hardey says the local, state and federal governments need to step up with emergency funding for Santa Barbara County small businesses.

“That’s what’ll keep all these small businesses afloat,” she said. “So whosever pulling that lever, please pull it. We really need it.”

This month is likely the beginning of a tough stretch for small businesses here and around the world.