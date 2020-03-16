Skip to Content
Sea Lion concern on Montecito beach steps

John Palminteri
An injured or sick sea lion has come ashore on the steps at Miramar Beach. (Photo: John Palminteri)

MONTECITO, Calif. - A sea lion that may be sick or injured caught the attention of Montecito residents Sunday on steps at Miramar Beach.

One person said it was there during the day and was still at the site into the late night hours.

Calls have been made to law enforcement and wildlife authorities.

Information on what to do if you encounter a marine mammal in distress is posted nearby on the walkway to the beach.

If you encounter a marine mammal in distress follow the guidelines at the : Channel Island Marine & Wildlife Institute

