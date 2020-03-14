Man arrested for possession of illegal firearms in Ventura

News

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Gang Unit concluded an investigation into the illegal firearm possession of a convicted felon on Friday.

The Gang Unit served a search warrant for the residence of Seta Vui on the 1000 block of Saratoga Avenue in Ventura.

During the search of Vui's residence, Sheriff's Deputies located two illegal firearms and several rounds of ammunition that were associated with the firearms.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office

Deputies arrested Vui and booked him in the Ventura County Main Jail for firearm related offenses. Vui's bail was set at $750,000.

Vui is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

Anyone with more information about this investigation or any illegal firearms is encouraged to contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Gang Unit at (805) 654-2856.