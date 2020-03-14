COVID-19: Morro Bay city declares local emergency
MORRO BAY, Calif - Out of an abundance of caution, the City Manager of Morro Bay, serving as the City’s Director of Emergency Services, has declared a local emergency related to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and first confirmed case of COVID-19 in SLO County on March 14.
The declaration will allow the City to access state and federal funds related to the pandemic should they be made available and activate emergency plans to be prepared for any further developments.
The City’s local emergency declaration follows President Trump National Emergency declaration on March 13, California declaration of a state of emergency, on March 4, San Luis Obispo County Public Health local medical emergency declaration on March 12, and the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in SLO County on March 14.
The latest updates on COVID-19 from SLO County Health are available at https://readyslo.org.
There are no confirmed cases in Morro Bay, the city Continues to Provide Essential Services In order to protect the health and welfare of our community, the City will continue to provide the following essential services:
- Police, Fire and emergency medical response
- water and wastewater (there will be no water shutoffs during the next several weeks)
- trash services
- essential services to vulnerable populations (food distribution to seniors) The City will close the Morro Bay Community Center and cancel all recreation classes and senior activities, with the exception of food services for seniors.
- Other City facilities may also be closed beginning the week of March 16. The City will provide an update regarding the provision of other City services as well as the schedule for upcoming City Council and City advisory board/commission meetings on Monday, March 16. Contact: Scott Collins, City Manager – O: (805) 772-6206 Email: scollins@morrobayca.gov
- The City has cancelled all large public gathering events through the end of March 2020 and is reviewing all public events currently scheduled for the month of April and will provide an update on the status of those events on Monday, March 16.
Community Resources Available:
- Free meals for children aged 0-18 will be made available at Del Mar Elementary during the school closure
- The Community Center will continue to provide meals for seniors for pick-up or delivery (schedule to be determined and updated on Monday, March 16)
- Morro Bay Chamber is providing supportive resources to local businesses
- The City is working with community and volunteer groups to coordinate provision of additional essential services for those in need (details to come the week of March 16)
