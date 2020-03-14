COVID-19: Morro Bay city declares local emergency

News

MORRO BAY, Calif - Out of an abundance of caution, the City Manager of Morro Bay, serving as the City’s Director of Emergency Services, has declared a local emergency related to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and first confirmed case of COVID-19 in SLO County on March 14.

The declaration will allow the City to access state and federal funds related to the pandemic should they be made available and activate emergency plans to be prepared for any further developments.

The City’s local emergency declaration follows President Trump National Emergency declaration on March 13, California declaration of a state of emergency, on March 4, San Luis Obispo County Public Health local medical emergency declaration on March 12, and the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in SLO County on March 14.

The latest updates on COVID-19 from SLO County Health are available at https://readyslo.org.

There are no confirmed cases in Morro Bay, the city Continues to Provide Essential Services In order to protect the health and welfare of our community, the City will continue to provide the following essential services: