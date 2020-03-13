San Luis Obispo County makes public health announcement

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department will be holding a press conference Friday morning.

They will be making a public health announcement relating to COVID-19 and answer questions from the press.

They will be giving updates on testing, social distancing and steps in protecting the community's health.

There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County.

They say this press conference is to take action in protecting the health of the community.

The speakers will include Wade Horton, the County Administrative Officer and Dr. Penny Borenstein, the County Health Officer.

The meeting will begin at 11:15 a.m. at the County of San Luis Obispo Joint Information Center on 1133 Kansas Avenue in San Luis Obispo County.