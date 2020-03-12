Santa Maria event organizers respond to coronavirus outbreak

News

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom and California public health officials are calling to postponing gatherings of 250 or more people statewide due to coronavirus concerns.

They are calling for this through the end of March to slow the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus disease COVID-19.

NewsChannel 12 is speaking with the City of Santa Maria as well as organizers with Downtown Friday to find out what their plans are.

