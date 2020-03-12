Procore Technologies instructs Carpinteria employees to work from home

News

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Procore Technologies in Carpinteria has mandated that all employees work from home, as of Thursday morning.

They are being asked to work from home through the end of March as a precautionary measure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Procore sent Newschannel 3 a statement that reads:

"Procore is taking action to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, and to ensure business continuity. We’re focused on safeguarding the health of our employees, their families, our valued customers, and local communities. We’re committed to keeping our customers’ businesses and ours running smoothly. All of our employees globally are mandated to work from home and have access to collaborative technology, like video conferencing, to continue supporting Procore’s customers and to achieve their business goals. We’re following guidance from the appropriate authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which we operate, in order to protect the health of our employees and their families, our valued customers, and our local communities. " Procore Communications Department

Procore employee Kelsey Reed said that working from home for more than two weeks would be strange but agreed with the company's decision, "We have 850 employees in the office, so if someone were to come down with the coronavirus, it would take off. That's a lot of people within close proximity to each other."

The company employs 2,000 people worldwide.