Cal Poly extending Spring Break by 1 week due to coronavirus concerns

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Spring Break will be extended by a week at Cal Poly due to concerns over the coronavirus.

A spokesman tells NewsChannel 12 that Spring Quarter is scheduled to begin on April 6.

Winter Quarter classes and in-person finals are expected to continue through the quarter, which ends Friday.

The university initially said Thursday that all athletic events would be fanless for at least the first half of Spring Quarter. Later in the day, the Big West Conference announced it was suspending all spring sports competition. Cal Poly and UCSB are members of the Big West Conference, which means no athletic games will be played at either school through the spring quarter.

Cal Poly's massive Open House event and annual Poly Royal Rodeo were also canceled.

The university sent the following note to the campus community: