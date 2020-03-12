Cal Poly extending Spring Break by 1 week due to coronavirus concerns
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Spring Break will be extended by a week at Cal Poly due to concerns over the coronavirus.
A spokesman tells NewsChannel 12 that Spring Quarter is scheduled to begin on April 6.
Winter Quarter classes and in-person finals are expected to continue through the quarter, which ends Friday.
The university initially said Thursday that all athletic events would be fanless for at least the first half of Spring Quarter. Later in the day, the Big West Conference announced it was suspending all spring sports competition. Cal Poly and UCSB are members of the Big West Conference, which means no athletic games will be played at either school through the spring quarter.
Cal Poly's massive Open House event and annual Poly Royal Rodeo were also canceled.
The university sent the following note to the campus community:
Dear Campus Community:
The news about the novel coronavirus outbreak, also known as COVID-19, changes rapidly. I know that some of you have concerns or questions about Cal Poly's response. The attached video addresses many of the questions and concerns that have been communicated to my office, and explains in more detail how Cal Poly is responding, and why. Please take a few minutes to watch it here.
The most up to date and reliable source of information about COVID-19 and Cal Poly is our dedicated webpage. This page is updated continuously with information from campus as well as from local and national public health agencies.
Members of the Cal Poly community who develop symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath, should seek medical care as they would for any other illness. If you are feeling sick, please do not come to class or work, but please do let us know as you normally would: by contacting your supervisor or professors.
In addition, Governor Gavin Newsom announced last night that California public health officials have issued an updated policy on gatherings to protect public health and slow the spread of COVID-19. The state's public health experts have determined that gatherings should be postponed or canceled across the state until at least the end of March. Non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people, while smaller events can proceed only if the organizers can implement social distancing of 6 feet per person. Gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10 people, while also following social distancing guidelines.
We realize that this situation may be upsetting. Students can contact Cal Poly's Counseling Services and 24/7 hotline at (805) 756-2511. Faculty and staff can contact the Employee Assistance Program for confidential counseling services (available to employees and their families) at (800) 367-7474.
We will get through this challenging situation, together.
Sincerely,
Jeffrey D. Armstrong
President
