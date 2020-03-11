Two arrested for fake credit cards, drug crimes in SLO

News





SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A related duo from Fresno has been arrested for drug and property crimes in San Luis Obispo.

On Tuesday March 10, officers with the San Luis Obispo Police Department were called to a hotel on the 2000 block of Monterey Street after two rooms were paid for with a stolen credit card.

Once officer arrived, they made contact with occupants in both rooms and discovered several ounces of methamphetamine and heroin package for sale. Other drug paraphernalia was found in the rooms as well, according to police. Officers say they also found dozens for fake credit cards embossed with stolen credit card numbers and an embossing machine.

Millie Popovic, 60, and Kenneth Popovic, 36, have both been booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.