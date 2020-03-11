Santa Barbara County launches coronavirus information website

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department launched a new website designed to educate the community about the coronavirus.

The county says the new online portal is designed to put all of the information regarding the virus in one, easy-to-use spot.

The website lists the latest updates from public health officials. There is also a section designed to help the department's health care partners.

It has daily status reports, general information on the coronavirus, tips to prevent the spread of the virus, frequently asked questions, and links to other health agencies.

The new website is available in both English and Spanish.

The department reiterated Wednesday that there were still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, but said the department was preparing for the possibility of a local case in the future.

"Keeping the public safe and healthy is our most important responsibility. We are using all avenues of communication to ensure that our community has the most up to date information and can make informed decisions about their health and the health of those around them," said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Health Officer for Santa Barbara County. "Each of us must stay informed and understand what COVID-19 is, how together we can slow the spread of this disease, and how we can continue to act in the best interest of each other – all of this takes having the right information."

Health experts say the immediate risk to the general public is still low, but people should prepare for possible community spread.

The health department offered the following tips to protect yourself against the coronavirus:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

In addition to the new online portal, the county also has a recorded coronavirus hotline. That number is 805-681-4373.

To view the county's new online portal with information on the coronavirus, click here.