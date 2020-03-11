CSUCI announces transition to online learning

News

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif - Cal State University Channel Islands announced Wednesday that it will begin to transition to virtual instruction after its spring break, according to a news release from the school.

They said there are no presumptive and no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus on or related to CSUCI.

A message was sent to the campus community indicating that out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with Ventura County Public Health, local educational partners, the Chancellor’s Office, and the academic and student leadership, CSUCI would begin to transition to virtual instruction.

You can read that letter here.

All in person classes will be suspended through Monday March 30 through Friday April 3 to allow faculty time to prepare for virtual instruction. The campus will be closed Tuesday, March 31 for the Cesar Chavez holiday.

Mandatory virtual instruction will begin Monday, April 6 and continue through May 1, at which time CSUCI will reassess whether virtual instruction will continue for the remainder of the spring semester.

Timeline Summary

· March 13-20: Voluntary, but encouraged virtual instruction begins

· March 23-29: Spring Break

· March 30, April 1-3: Classes suspended in order for faculty to adjust and prepare classes

· March 31: Campus closed for Cesar Chavez Holiday

· April 6: Mandatory virtual instruction begins through May 1.