SWAT called to barricaded woman along Encore Drive in Santa Barbara

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Police Department has surrounded a suspect on Encore Drive near Modoc Road Tuesday morning.

The SWAT team has been called in to assist, according to Santa Barbara Police. Professional negotiators are also on scene trying to communicate with the woman. It appears that she may be barricaded inside a vehicle.

The suspect is accused of brandishing a weapon to officers and the public Monday night around 8 p.m. The female suspect was able to elude authorities, until she was tracked down to a home on Encore Drive. Police have been at that scene since 3 a.m.

Police say there is no danger to the surrounding public.