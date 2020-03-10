Lompoc library partners with In-N-Out

News

LOMPOC, Calif - The Lompoc Public Library System invites children to participate in In-N-Out Burger’s Cover-to-Cover Club reading program.

The program is running March 7 until April 18.

All children between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate, and may sign up at the Lompoc Library, 501 E. North Ave., Village Library, 3755 Constellation Rd., or at the Charlotte’s Web Mobile Children’s Library.

To register and participate in the program each child must fill out a file card at the library.

They will be given a reading log where they can list the titles of books that they have read.

For every five books read and reported back to the library, children will receive a coupon for a free hamburger or cheeseburger redeemable at any In-N-Out location.

A parent or guardian must sign the reading log for every five books read. Children can receive up to three certificates for reading 15 books.

In-N-Out Burger provides this program to public libraries with the hope that by encouraging children to read through positive incentives, they will develop a lifelong love for reading.

There are In-N-Out Burger locations all throughout the Central Coast. Members of the public with questions on the program may call Lompoc Library staff at: 805- 875-8781.