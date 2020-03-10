Habitat for Humanity of Santa Barbara celebrates 20 year anniversary

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara) is celebrating 20 years of building homes, communities, and hope.

They are launching a matching gift program in support of the ReStore, the social enterprise retail arm of the organization.

Thanks to the generosity of Doug and Linda Wood, local donors and volunteers, this matching gift investment supports updates and improvements to the ReStore in an ever-changing retail atmosphere, while investing in capacity-building within the organization.

Habitat Santa Barbara’s CEO, Jessica Wishan, says “Our 20th Anniversary is a time to reflect on our success, and strengthen our housing programs to meet the community’s growing needs.

This matching gift from Doug and Linda Wood enables Habitat Santa Barbara to leverage the community’s support so that we can continue to work towards our vision of building a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

This gift will support ReStore operations through its volunteer program, new data-driven software, reorganization of the store’s layout, and deepening community partnerships. Importantly, this gift enables the ReStore to continue to fund the community work of Habitat Santa Barbara - building new affordable homes, and repairing homes for individuals and families in need across Santa Barbara’s South county.

Habitat Santa Barbara’s ReStore, located in Goleta, sells new and gently used building materials,appliances,furniture,home décor,and more.

Inventory is donated and sold at a fraction of the retail price to benefit Habitat Santa Barbara’s programs. The ReStore also helps to divert waste that would otherwise be directed to local landfills.

The ReStore is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To check out a sample of inventory items, visit the online Diggers List at diggerslist.com/sbhabitat