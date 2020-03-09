Skip to Content
Stock trading briefly halted as Dow Jones plunges amid Coronavirus fears, falling oil prices

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks plunged 7% on Wall Street Monday, triggering a trading halt for 15 minutes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,500 points, or 6%, following similar drops in Europe after a fight among major crude-producing countries jolted investors already on edge about the widening fallout from the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Indexes in London and Frankfurt dropped by more than 7%. The benchmark for Italy, where the industrial and financial heartland was put in lockdown, fell 11%.

Oil prices are down about 20%, deepening a rout that began when Saudi Arabia, Russia and other producers failed to agree on cutting output. Bond yields sank to new lows.

