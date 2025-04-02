Paso Robles REC Foundation & Recreation Services Announce 2025 Concerts in the Park Lineup

Below is a press release from The City of Paso Robles regarding their 2025 Concerts in the Park Series.

PASO ROBLES, CA – The Paso Robles REC Foundation in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services, J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines and Firestone Walker Brewing Company is pleased to announce the 2025 summer Concerts in the Park series lineup. The concert season will kick-off at 6:00 p.m. at City Park in Paso Robles on Thursday, June 12 and continue through Thursday, August 28.

This year Paso Robles Recreation Services is offering multiple sponsorship tiers for the series. Sponsorships are available on a first come, first served basis until sold out. Local businesses interested in sponsoring a summer concert may contact Wyatt Lund at (805) 237-3990 or via email at wlund@prcity.com.

“We’re so happy to bring back Concerts in the Park this year,” commented Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager. “These family-friendly all ages weekly events offer something for everyone, and if you’ve attended in the past, you know how fun they are. We’ll see you there!”

The 2025 summer Concerts in the Park lineup will feature:

Thursday, June 12: Leslie & the Soul Shakers (rhythm & blues)

Thursday, June 26: Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (country, rock n' roll)

Thursday, July 10: Ghost Monster (pop, rock)

Thursday, July 17: Rayford Bros (rockabilly, Americana)

Thursday, July 31: Hot October (bluegrass)

Thursday, August 7: 90s Babiez (pop, R&B, hip-hop)

Thursday, August 14: Way Out West (country)

Thursday, August 21: Rosebud (rock, jam band)

Thursday, August 28: Joy Bonner Band (rock, pop)

J. Lohr wine, Firestone beer as well as water and soda will be available for purchase during the concerts. All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation whose mission is to enhance parks and recreation opportunities in the city of Paso Robles. The pass-the-hat portion of the concerts supports the Recreation Services Scholarship Fund, creating greater access to recreational programs in Paso Robles.

For additional concert information, please contact Recreation Services at (805) 237-3990 or email wlund@prcity.com. Please visit www.prcity.com/concertsinthepark or https://www.facebook.com/PRCityRecreation for concert updates.