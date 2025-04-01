First 5 Santa Barbara County Seeks to Fill Two Alternative Community Member Commissioner Seats

Below is a press release from First 5 Santa Barbara County regarding their search to fill two alternative community member commissioner seats to serve a two-year term from July 2025 through June 2027.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission is now accepting applications from county residents interested in serving as an Alternate Community Member. The First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission was established in 1999 after California voters passed Proposition 10, a state constitutional amendment. Proposition 10 imposed a sales tax on tobacco products and directed that those revenues be used to support early childhood development, focusing on children from prenatal through age five. The Commission is made up of nine regular members and four alternate members, all appointed by the County Board of Supervisors. The Commission is seeking two alternate members to serve a two-year term from July 2025 through June 2027.

If you are interested in being considered for an appointment to the First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, please complete a Board Commission and Committee Application available at: https://www.countyofsb.org/3977/First-5-Santa-Barbara-County-Commission

The application submission deadline is Wednesday, April 30, 2025.



Requests for a copy of the Commission roster, applications, or additional information should be directed to:



Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

105 East Anapamu Street, Room 407

Santa Barbara, CA 93101



If you have questions regarding the application process, please contact the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at (805) 568-2240.

For specific questions regarding the First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission please contact Sara Gonzalez, Commission Clerk, at (805) 568-4430 or visit

https://www.countyofsb.org/3977/First-5-Santa-Barbara-County-Commission

About First 5 Santa Barbara County:

First 5 Santa Barbara County Children and Families Commission, funded by Proposition 10, works in partnership with individuals and organizations throughout the county to support the health, early learning, and well-being of children prenatal to age 5 and their families. For more information, call (805) 884-8085 or visit www.First5SantaBarbaraCounty.org.