City of Santa Maria launches new Spring 2025 Recreation Guide

Below is a press release by The City of Santa Maria regarding the launch of a new recreation guide for Spring 2025

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is pleased to announce the release of the 2025 Spring Recreation Guide. This comprehensive guide is packed with information on all the new programs and special events occurring this spring. There are a wide range of activities is available for all ages, including seasonal programs, art classes, fitness programs, sports, free community events, and more.



The Recreation and Parks Department is particularly excited about partnering with the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum to offer the annual Family Kite Festival, happening Sunday, April 27th at 705 South McClelland Street. The Recreation Guide is now available and can be accessed in both English and Spanish at

English: https://fliphtml5.com/pldyt/lpzt/

Spanish: https://fliphtml5.com/pldyt/phiz/

Or on the City of Santa Maria website www.cityofsantamaria.org.



While most programs and events are offered at low or no cost, financial assistance for registration fees may be available for qualifying individuals and families through the Recreation and Park Department’s partnership with People for Leisure and Youth, Inc. (P.L.A.Y., Inc.)

For additional information, please contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks

Department at (805) 925-0951, extension 2260.

Department: Recreation and Parks

Contact Person: Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2260

E-mail Address: dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org