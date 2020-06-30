Dignity Health Central Coast accepting Coronavirus Pandemic Support Grant applications

Money

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Dignity Health Central Coast, which includes Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center, announced it is now accepting applications for its Coronavirus Pandemic Support Grant program.

Dignity Health said the grant program aims to help provide critical health and human services to the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Criteria to apply for the grant program include:

Applicant must be a 501©3 tax-exempt organization

Applicant’s annual operating budget must be $500,000 or less

Grant requests can range from $5,000 to $20,000

Applicant delivers programs and services that address one or more significant health needs in the hospital’s most recent Community Health Needs Assessment

Applicant demonstrates that the coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted or put at risk the organization’s ability to continue some of all such programs and services; and

Applicant commits to use grant funds for expenses (e.g., rent, salaries/benefits, utilities, supplies, and direct program costs) that directly support the continuation of programs or services that meet the definition of “community benefit” in the Internal Revenue Service’s Form 990, Schedule H ( Hospitals), including but not limited to community health improvement services.

If a not-for-profit organization is interested in applying for these funds, they are asked to contact Patty Herrera for a Request for Full Proposal (RFP) application.

Completed RFP applications are due July 31, 2020 by 5 p.m.

Applicants will be notified if they were selected for the grant by October 1, 2020. The grants will then be distributed in November, 2020.

For questions about this program, you can contact Patty Herrera, Dignity Health Central Coast Community Grant representative, at (805) 739-3593.