Island Packers maintains schedule to Channel Islands despite Government Shutdown

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The Federal Government shutdown hasn't stopped Islands Packers from going about its business. i

Island Packers' website lets passengers know the company known for taking people to and from the islands is maintaining current operations.

There are no changes to visitor access even though the visitor center is closed.

Visitors are likely to to see Islands Fox on the Island and dolphin and whales off the coast.

For more information visit https://www.islandpackers.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

