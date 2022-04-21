Gabe Lenners joined the News Channel 3-12 team as a weather anchor in January 2022.

Gabe has always had a passion for weather. He grew up chasing storms on the Nebraska plains and took meteorology classes at Mississippi State and the University of Oklahoma. He received his broadcast journalism degree from OU. Boomer Sooner!

When he's not forecasting, Gabe works as a host, journalist and producer in Los Angeles. He recently hosted national radio shows for Radio Disney and Radio Disney Country. He has produced content and reported on a variety of entertainment topics for L.A. Live, the Grammy Museum, ABC News, ABC's "On Location" and "Good Morning America" digital.

Gabe loves running, snowboarding, coffee and blizzards.