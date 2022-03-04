Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade is the assignment editor and digital journalist at KEYT News Channel 3-12.

She was a USC Center for Health Journalism 2021 Data Fellow, where she spent six months investigating Santa Barbara County's lack of mental health acute in-patient beds.

Before becoming the assignment editor at KEYT, Jade was a general assignment reporter at Noozhawk. While she covered everything Santa Barbara County, her focus was county government and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jade interned at the Pacific Coast Business Times in the late winter and early spring of 2020, and freelanced at the Coastal View News in 2020.

She graduated from UC Santa Barbara in 2020 with a bachelor's in communication and a journalism certificate. While at UCSB, Jade took an international reporting course in which she spent three weeks reporting in the field in Berlin, Germany.

She was a staff writer and advertising outreach director at UCSB's student newspaper, The Bottom Line, before joining the editorial board as the National Beat Reporter her senior year.

